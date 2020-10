You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Both presidential campaigns holding events in Arizona Thursday



Both presidential campaigns are set to hold events in Arizona on Thursday. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:09 Published 6 hours ago Presidential race heats up with presidential COVID-19 diagnosis



The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago Dr. Jill Biden Speaks On Trump's Recent COVID Diagnosis In Mpls.



Dr. Jill Biden spoke to a small group of supporters on Saturday in Minneapolis about Trump recently testing positive for COVID-19, David Schuman reports (1:48). WCCO 4 News at 6 – October 3, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 01:48 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this