Carnival cancels most 2020 cruises

Related videos from verified sources Carnival Cruises Hacked; Guest, Worker Information Compromised



Carnival Corp. announced Wednesday that it was the victim of a ransomware attack that likely got some personal information about the cruise company’s guests and employees. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:21 Published on August 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Forget Norwegian Cruise Line: Carnival Cruises Is a Better Cruise Line Stock The rising tide doesn't lift all cruise line stocks the same way. Let's see why the biggest player is a smarter investment that than the small fish.

Motley Fool 1 day ago



The CDC Is Playing a Game of Chicken With Cruise Lines Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and now Royal Caribbean have canceled more cruises since the latest extension of the No Sail Order.

Motley Fool 5 days ago



Carnival Cruise Line cancels Florida, Australia trips Carnival Cruise Line says it's canceling its remaining cruises scheduled for November out of two Florida ports, as well as five cruises from Australia at the...

Newsday 1 hour ago





