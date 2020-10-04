Carnival cancels most 2020 cruises

Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL), has canceled almost all of its U.S. cruises through the end of the year. The exceptions are cruises departing from Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida, according to an Oct. 1 tweet from the company. Guests who had booked North American cruises for 2020 will receive an email with more information. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had already extended the "no sail" order for U.S. cruises multiple times this year in…