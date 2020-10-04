The Latest: Navajo Nation reports 17 new cases, no deaths Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )





The total number of deaths related to the virus on the huge reservation remains at 558, and the total number of cases is now 10,421.



HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:



— Doctor: Trump improving, but not ‘out of the woods’ yet



— Analysis: Trump faces credibility crisis over health scare



— Pence ordered borders closed after CDC experts refused



— South Africa and India have asked the World Trade Organization to waive some provisions in the international agreements that regulate intellectual property rights to speed up efforts to prevent, treat and contain the COVID-19 pandemic.



— Madrid has started its first day under a partial lockdown with police controlling travel in and out of the Spanish capital. The Madrid region has become Europe’s most critical hot spot in the second wave of the coronavirus.



— Pope Francis has traveled to the tomb of his nature-loving namesake to sign an encyclical laying out his vision of a post-COVID world built on solidarity, fraternity and care for the environment.



Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



NEW DELHI — India has registered 75,829 confirmed coronaviruses cases in the past 24 hours, a day after crossing 100,000 fatalities.



