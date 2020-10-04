What we know about Sean Conley, Trump's doctor and the first D.O. to serve as physician to the president

Before President Donald Trump left the White House on Marine One to receive COVID-19 treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, his physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memo indicating Trump received a single eight gram dose of a polyclonal antibody cocktail. But what it it?
Although Americans are understandably very concerned about the health of US President Donald Trump, the public has no right to know. That's because his physicians are bound by HIPAA privacy laws, which..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40Published
[NFA] President Donald Trump said he will leave a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, and urged people not to be afraid of the disease, which has killed more than..