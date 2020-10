Angel Broking shares list at 10% discount Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, declining over 10 per cent from the issue price of Rs 306 apiece. The stock tumbled 10.13 per cent to Rs 275 on the BSE. It later, tanked 16.14 per cent to Rs 256.60.