London authorities ban Uber rival Ola over risk to public safety Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

London’s public transport authority has banned Uber rival Ola from operating in the capital because it failed to properly ensure passenger safety. The India-owned app company only launched into the crowded London taxi market this February, competing against black cabs, chains like Addison Lee and app-driven rivals including Bolt and Kapten. Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement that it refused to grant Ola a new London private hire vehicle operator's licence as it “cannot find it fit and proper to hold one after discovering a number of failures that could have risked public safety”. Last week, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was granted a new London licence following a similar ban due to safety concerns. In a ruling on Monday, a Westminster magistrate said despite the company’s “historical failings”, Uber was now a “fit and proper operator” to hold a licence in the capital, though the length of its licence could still be up for dispute. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shura Kitata wins London Marathon Elite Men's race



Ethiopian Shura Kitata wins London Marathon as Eliud Kipchoge’s reign comes toshock end Eliud Kipchoge’s reign as the king of the London Marathon came to ashock end as Shura Kitata emerged from the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:44 Published 15 hours ago Runners take part in the virtual London Marathon around the world



Invictus Games medallist Sally Orange runs it in the London Eye while 87-year-old Ken Jones took to the streets for his 40th London Marathon run. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 16 hours ago North London road flooded by heavy rains from Storm Alex



Heavy rains overnight from Storm Alex flooded part of Station road in Enfield in north London. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 02:04 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this

