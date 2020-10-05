London authorities ban Uber rival Ola over risk to public safety
Monday, 5 October 2020 () London’s public transport authority has banned Uber rival Ola from operating in the capital because it failed to properly ensure passenger safety. The India-owned app company only launched into the crowded London taxi market this February, competing against black cabs, chains like Addison Lee and app-driven rivals including Bolt and Kapten. Transport for London (TfL) said in a statement that it refused to grant Ola a new London private hire vehicle operator's licence as it “cannot find it fit and proper to hold one after discovering a number of failures that could have risked public safety”. Last week, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was granted a new London licence following a similar ban due to safety concerns. In a ruling on Monday, a Westminster magistrate said despite the company’s “historical failings”, Uber was now a “fit and proper operator” to hold a licence in the capital, though the length of its licence could still be up for dispute.