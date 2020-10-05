Bottomline adds Dow Jones data to financial crime database Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced a partnership with Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, that adds key data to Bottomline’s Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorist Financing monitoring and screening capabilities, used to identify and thwart illicit transactions. 👓 View full article

