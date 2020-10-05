Global  
 

Home Depot names Ann-Marie Campbell executive vice president

bizjournals Monday, 5 October 2020
Ann-Marie Campbell has been named executive vice president of U.S. stores and international operations for Home Depot, adding responsibility for all operations, business functions and strategy for the company’s Canada and Mexico businesses to her current responsibilities. It was one of five senior leadership promotions the home improvement giant announced Oct. 2, including naming Edward “Ted” P. Decker, 57, president and chief operating officer effective Oct. 5. Campbell, a 35-year veteran…
