White House chief of staff says Trump could be discharged Monday afternoon, downplays Secret Service infection risk from the president's unnecessary drive around Walter Reed
29 minutes ago) "They're criticizing, 'Well, he put his Secret Service agent at risk.' Well, the Secret Service agent, how do we think that he got here?"
President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.
