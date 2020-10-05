White House chief of staff says Trump could be discharged Monday afternoon, downplays Secret Service infection risk from the president's unnecessary drive around Walter Reed

Walter F. Wouk These people are evil personified. https://t.co/Se1t2S8Hc3 38 seconds ago

Lori RT @newsmax: BREAKING: White House chief of staff Mark Meadows says the president’s health continues to improve and the decision on whether… 38 seconds ago

Marla RT @ianbremmer: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows while Dr. Conley gives an update on Trump’s health. WH CoS not an enviable positi… 1 minute ago

roberto barron RT @corinne_perkins: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows rubs his head as U.S. Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physicia… 1 minute ago

Cobey Hemme RT @Yamiche: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows saying on Fox News that the president and his doctors will be meeting and they remain… 2 minutes ago

Colorado Joan 💜certified dog lover💜 RT @travisakers: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows implies it was the Secret Service who endangered President Trump and potentially i… 2 minutes ago

Amy Auer RT @JustTheNews: Chief of Staff @MarkMeadows 'optimistic' about @realDonaldTrump's return Monday to White House #JustTheNews @josephweber19… 2 minutes ago