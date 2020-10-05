Global  
 

White House chief of staff says Trump could be discharged Monday afternoon, downplays Secret Service infection risk from the president's unnecessary drive around Walter Reed

Business Insider Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
"They're criticizing, 'Well, he put his Secret Service agent at risk.' Well, the Secret Service agent, how do we think that he got here?"
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his COVID fight 01:25

 President Donald Trump told Americans from his hospital room that the next few days will be the "real test" of his treatment for COVID-19, after a series of contradictory messages from the White House caused widespread confusion about his condition. Edward Baran reports.

President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine

President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine

This morning - questions over president trump's impromptu visit with supporters after he briefly left the hospital while he was still being treated for covid-19. Now, the Walter Reed attending..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:31Published
Eye On The Day 10/5

Eye On The Day 10/5

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Doctors say President Trump could be discharged from Walter Reed today and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says there's progress on a coronavirus relief..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:19Published
Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

Trump leaves hospital in much criticised drive-by amid COVID-19 treatment

A doctor at Walter Reed Military Medical Centre, where the US president is being treated, said the move was "insanity".

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:25Published

Ainsley Earhardt Asks Mark Meadows About Sharing a Room With Infected Trump: ‘How Do You Explain That to Your Family?’

 Fox News' *Ainsley Earhardt* seemed to compare *Mark Meadows* to the Secret Service on Monday as she asked the White House chief of staff about his exposure to...
Mediaite

Trump administration 'optimistic' president could leave Walter Reed, return to WH later Monday, Meadows says

 White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he’s “optimistic” President Trump will be able to return to the White House on Monday, saying his health...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Newsmax

