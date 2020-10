Cineworld's stock collapses after the chain says Covid-19 has forced it to shut all of its UK and US cinemas Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Sky News reported Monday Cineworld is shutting all its UK and US Cinemas and the decision is expected to result in 45,000 job losses. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this