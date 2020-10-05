DTCC preps service to simplify corporate actions claim processing Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that its Depository Trust Corporation (DTC) subsidiary has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a proposal to launch ClaimConnect, a new DTC service that will centralize and automate cash claim processing across the entire lifecycle of a corporate action claim. 👓 View full article

