DTCC preps service to simplify corporate actions claim processing
Monday, 5 October 2020 () The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), the premier post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, today announced that its Depository Trust Corporation (DTC) subsidiary has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) a proposal to launch ClaimConnect, a new DTC service that will centralize and automate cash claim processing across the entire lifecycle of a corporate action claim.