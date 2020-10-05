Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Regal Cinemas is closing all its US theaters indefinitely. Here's how the company grew to be the second-largest theater chain in the country.

Business Insider Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The closure of Regal's more than 500 theatres is expected to affect as many as 45,000 jobs in the US and UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Regal Shutting Down All US Theaters This Week

Regal Shutting Down All US Theaters This Week 01:01

 In what is sure to be a major blow to Hollywood’s film industry, the second largest theater chain in the United States is temporarily closing all its theaters this week due to the lack of new releases.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Locations [Video]

Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Locations

The Wall Street Journal reports that Regal Entertainment Group is likely to close all of its US locations. According to Business Insider the company was ravaged as the coronavirus pandemic continues..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Regal Cinemas Temporarily Closing Theaters, Including 8 In Chicago Area [Video]

Regal Cinemas Temporarily Closing Theaters, Including 8 In Chicago Area

Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all 536 theaters, including eight in the Chicago area.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:33Published
Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay [Video]

Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay

Cinema chain Cineworld says it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all U.S. theaters

 The parent company of Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is suspending operations at all of its locations in the U.S. starting...
bizjournals Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this