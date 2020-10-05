Regal Cinemas is closing all its US theaters indefinitely. Here's how the company grew to be the second-largest theater chain in the country.

Regal Cinemas Will Close All U.S. Locations
The Wall Street Journal reports that Regal Entertainment Group is likely to close all of its US locations.
According to Business Insider the company was ravaged as the coronavirus pandemic continues..
Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all 536 theaters, including eight in the Chicago area.
Cineworld may close US and UK theaters after Bond film delay
Cinema chain Cineworld says it is considering closing all its movie theaters in Britain and the United States, after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.