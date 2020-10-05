Regal Cinemas is closing all its US theaters indefinitely. Here's how the company grew to be the second-largest theater chain in the country.
3 hours ago) The closure of Regal's more than 500 theatres is expected to affect as many as 45,000 jobs in the US and UK.
The owner of Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all of its US movie theater locations on Thursday. This comes after the new James Bond film's release date was postponed yet again, leaving a big hole in movie schedules.
The owner of Regal Cinemas is considering closing all its movie theaters in the United States. This comes after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in schedules.
In what is sure to be a major blow to Hollywood's film industry, the second largest theater chain in the United States is temporarily closing all its theaters this week due to the lack of new
The Wall Street Journal reports that Regal Entertainment Group is likely to close all of its US locations.
According to Business Insider the company was ravaged as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
