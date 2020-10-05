Global  
 

Regal Cinemas is closing all its US theaters indefinitely. Here's how the company grew to be the second-largest theater chain in the country.

Business Insider Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
The closure of Regal's more than 500 theatres is expected to affect as many as 45,000 jobs in the US and UK.
 The owner of Regal Cinemas will temporarily close all of its US movie theater locations on Thursday. This comes after the new James Bond film's release date was postponed yet again, leaving a big hole in movie schedules.

