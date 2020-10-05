Global  
 

These are the Puget Sound region's top 100 elementary schools

Monday, 5 October 2020
Bellevue’s Somerset Elementary is the top elementary school in the Puget Sound region, according to a Business Journal analysis. Somerset’s average class size is 23, according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), but it maintains a ratio of 16 students per teacher. Last year Somerset had 670 students. Washington state canceled standardized testing in the 2019-20 academic year, but the year prior about 93% of Somerset students met standards in English and 91% met standards…
