These are the Puget Sound region's top 100 elementary schools Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Bellevue's Somerset Elementary is the top elementary school in the Puget Sound region, according to a Business Journal analysis. Somerset's average class size is 23, according to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), but it maintains a ratio of 16 students per teacher. Last year Somerset had 670 students. Washington state canceled standardized testing in the 2019-20 academic year, but the year prior about 93% of Somerset students met standards in English and 91% met standards…


