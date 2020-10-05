Southwest Airlines CEO tells employees his plan to prevent furloughs, layoffs through 2021 Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Gary Kelly, chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines, outlined steps Monday the company plans to take in attempt to prevent furloughs and layoffs through 2021. Back in July, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) committed to no furloughs or layoffs through the end of 2020. The fate of the Southwest's employees beyond this year was unknown. In absence of another six months of financial aid the airlines lobbied for — which is still currently being negotiated in Washington — Kelly unveiled several… 👓 View full article

