Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southwest Airlines CEO tells employees his plan to prevent furloughs, layoffs through 2021

bizjournals Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Gary Kelly, chairman and CEO of Southwest Airlines, outlined steps Monday the company plans to take in attempt to prevent furloughs and layoffs through 2021. Back in July, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) committed to no furloughs or layoffs through the end of 2020. The fate of the Southwest's employees beyond this year was unknown. In absence of another six months of financial aid the airlines lobbied for — which is still currently being negotiated in Washington — Kelly unveiled several…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Southwest Airlines CEO takes pay cut to save jobs

Southwest Airlines CEO takes pay cut to save jobs 00:21

 Southwest Airlines is tightening its wallet as a way to save jobs. The carrier's CEO announced pay cuts for management. He's also seeking to negotiate concessions from workers.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

WarnerMedia Employees Brace For More Layoffs [Video]

WarnerMedia Employees Brace For More Layoffs

Employees at WarnerMedia are bracing for layoffs as the entertainment conglomerate, which includes Burbank-based Warner Bros. film and TV studio, deals with a changing landscape caused by the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published
American Airlines to furlough 19,000 employees [Video]

American Airlines to furlough 19,000 employees

American Airlines to furlough 19,000 employees

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 03:20Published
In-Depth: Employees scramble as mass furloughs follow lapse in federal aid to aviation industry [Video]

In-Depth: Employees scramble as mass furloughs follow lapse in federal aid to aviation industry

In what is expected to be one of the worst days in the history of the airline industry, more than 30,000 American Airlines and United Airlines employees have been furloughed because the Payroll Support..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 04:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Southwest Airlines CEO Asks Employees To Take Pay Cut To Avoid Furloughs

 Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said all employees need to take a pay cut of 10 percent starting January 2021 in order to avoid furloughs and layoffs during...
RTTNews

Southwest Asks Employees to Accept Pay Cuts to Avoid Furloughs

 Southwest Airlines is asking the company’s labor unions to accept pay cuts for the first time to prevent furloughs and layoffs through...
Upworthy

Southwest CEO Says Can Avoid Layoffs Through 2021 With Employee Pay Cuts

 Southwest Airline can avoid furloughs and layoffs at least through 2021 if union workers agree to pay cuts, Chief Executive Gary Kelly told employees on Monday.
Newsmax


Tweets about this