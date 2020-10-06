SC query on Mallya ‘secret proceedings’ holding up extradition
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () The Supreme Court on Monday asked Vijay Mallya's counsel to reveal the nature of 'secret proceedings' in UK which is holding up his court-cleared extradition to India and also to inform as to when the fugitive liquor baron would appear before it to get sentenced in a contempt of court case, in which he was found guilty in May 2017. Mallya's lawyer Ankur Sehgal attempted to evade by resorting to "I am not aware" statements.