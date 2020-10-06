SC query on Mallya ‘secret proceedings’ holding up extradition

Global  
 

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Vijay Mallya's counsel to reveal the nature of 'secret proceedings' in UK which is holding up his court-cleared extradition to India and also to inform as to when the fugitive liquor baron would appear before it to get sentenced in a contempt of court case, in which he was found guilty in May 2017. Mallya's lawyer Ankur Sehgal attempted to evade by resorting to "I am not aware" statements.
