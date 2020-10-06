Australia plans massive pandemic budget, record deficit Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government on Tuesday announced plans to cut income taxes, create jobs for young people and stimulate business investment with a raft of pandemic measures that would create a record 214 billion Australian dollar ($153 billion) deficit in the current fiscal year.



Treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced his annual budget plans for the year that started on July 1, with economic forecasts based on an assumption that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available next year.



But the Treasury Department has warned that economic realities could be “substantially different” from its forecasts without a vaccine.



Net debt will increase to 703 billion Australian dollars ($503 billion), or 36% of gross domestic product, at the end of the current fiscal year and peak at 44% of GDP in mid-2024 when debt will exceed 966 billion Australian dollars ($691 billion).



“This is a heavy burden, but a necessary one to responsibly deal with the greatest challenge of our time,” Frydenberg told Parliament.



At its peak, net debt as a share of the Australian economy would be half the current proportion in Britain, a third of the share in the United States and a quarter of the Japanese proportion, Frydenberg said.



More than 11.5 million taxpayers among the Australian population of 26 million people would gain an income tax cut back-dated to July 1, according to plan. It needs Parliament’s endorsement.



More than 7 million would receive a tax cut of more than 2,000 Australian dollars ($1,430) a year. The tax cuts would cost Australia’s coffers more than 50 billion Australian dollars ($36 billion) over four years.



