Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX and L3Harris win missile-tracking satellite contracts

Proactive Investors Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Elon Musk’s SpaceX has beamed up the smaller of two missile-tracking satellite contracts doled out by the US government. The reusable rockets group, which has the full name of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, won a US$149mln (£115mln) contact for four satellites, which will be carried out by its Starlink satellite arm for delivery by late 2022. A larger US$193mln contract was given to L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) to build four satellites. READ: How to invest in space stocks via ETFs The US Space Development Agency announced the deals overnight with the Pentagon designated to be the eventual user of the satellites. SpaceX’s satellites will use a wide-angle infrared missile-tracking sensor supplied by a subcontractor, the Space Development Agency said. The agency is in the first phase of procuring satellites to detect and track missiles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question [Video]

SpaceX Mission Scrubbed Due To Sensor Reading; Friday Launch In Question

SpaceX scrubbed the launch of its Starlink satellite Thursday morning due to a sensor reading, the company said. The Cape Canaveral launch was canceled just 18 seconds before liftoff. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:30Published
SpaceX scrubs Thursday and Friday launch from Kennedy Space Center [Video]

SpaceX scrubs Thursday and Friday launch from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX scrubbed Thursday's and Friday's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:34Published
International Space Station Captures Baltimore, DC Metro Areas In Satellite Image [Video]

International Space Station Captures Baltimore, DC Metro Areas In Satellite Image

The International Space Station shared a satellite image of the Baltimore and DC metro areas for space Tuesday night.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $SPACEX SpaceX and L3Harris Technologies Inc win missile-tracking satellite contracts https://t.co/9lJBoxE2N0 via… https://t.co/lQNY9zoOBO 29 minutes ago

PaulROMAGNAN

PaulRMG RT @Megaconstellati: Despite unequal values (@L3HarrisTech $194m vs @SpaceX $153m) each supplier will build 4 sats for SDA's Tracking Layer… 3 hours ago

FlorissiMarco

Marco Florissi 🇺🇲 Space Development Agency awarded @SpaceX and L3Harris a $350 million contract to build #satellites to detect and… https://t.co/RAXiWjlcu7 4 hours ago

trengriffin

Tren Griffin "Opitcal crosslinks in the Tracking Layer must be compatible with the optical links used in Transport Layer satelli… https://t.co/2HPFTu9o8t 7 hours ago

Megaconstellati

Megaconstellations 🌍📡🛰️🛰️🛰️🛰️🛰️🛰️ Despite unequal values (@L3HarrisTech $194m vs @SpaceX $153m) each supplier will build 4 sats for SDA's Tracking La… https://t.co/CErFdeeNFD 12 hours ago

defpostmedia

DefPost Space Development Agency awards contracts to #SpaceX, #L3Harris for Tracking Layer Tranche 0 missile warning satell… https://t.co/AwlBlntgIz 12 hours ago