SpaceX and L3Harris win missile-tracking satellite contracts Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Elon Musk's SpaceX has beamed up the smaller of two missile-tracking satellite contracts doled out by the US government. The reusable rockets group, which has the full name of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, won a US$149mln (£115mln) contact for four satellites, which will be carried out by its Starlink satellite arm for delivery by late 2022. A larger US$193mln contract was given to L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) to build four satellites. READ: How to invest in space stocks via ETFs The US Space Development Agency announced the deals overnight with the Pentagon designated to be the eventual user of the satellites. SpaceX's satellites will use a wide-angle infrared missile-tracking sensor supplied by a subcontractor, the Space Development Agency said. The agency is in the first phase of procuring satellites to detect and track missiles.


