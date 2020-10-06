Global  
 

Former Fifth Third exec launches program to help women return to the workforce

Tuesday, 6 October 2020
Roughly a year after leaving Fifth Third Bancorp, Teresa Tanner has her next act. On Monday, Tanner, formerly the lender's chief administrative officer, announced the launch of Reserve Squad, the flagship product of her new consulting business that aims to tackle gender disparity within the workplace. In an interview with the Cincinnati Business Courier, Tanner said the program, Reserve Squad, will serve as an alumni network of sorts for the four in ten women who decide to temporarily leave the…
