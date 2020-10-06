Global  
 

SEC Charges John McAfee For Promoting Multiple ICOs

RTTNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Internet security expert and cryptocurrency enthusiast John McAfee for promoting investments in initial coin offerings to his Twitter followers without disclosing that he was paid to do so. McAfee's bodyguard, Jimmy Watson, Jr., was also charged for assisting him in the same role of fraudulently touting ICOs.
