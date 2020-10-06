SEC Charges John McAfee For Promoting Multiple ICOs
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 () The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Internet security expert and cryptocurrency enthusiast John McAfee for promoting investments in initial coin offerings to his Twitter followers without disclosing that he was paid to do so. McAfee's bodyguard, Jimmy Watson, Jr., was also charged for assisting him in the same role of fraudulently touting ICOs.
Larger-than-life cybersecurity executive John McAfee is facing federal charges of tax evasion.
Business Insider reports the US Justice Department filed an indictment against McAfee in June of 2020. It was unsealed on Monday.
The indictment alleges McAfee evaded filing his US tax returns from 2014...