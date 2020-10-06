Global  
 

Columbus' Covid curfew: City Council action won't change things for bars and restaurants

bizjournals Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Columbus has canceled its Covid-19 curfew for restaurants and bars, a move that will have no immediate effect on those restaurants bars given the rule was not currently in effect. Columbus City Council on Monday repealed a July ordinance that put a 10 p.m. halt on not just alcohol sales but also dine-in food sales for restaurants and bars within city borders, and which also mandated that those businesses close by 11 p.m. That ordinance prompted a lawsuit from Columbus bar owners, which itself…
News video: City Council votes to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day, rename the Columbus Obelisk

City Council votes to change Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day, rename the Columbus Obelisk 03:18

 On Monday, Baltimore City joined cities from around the country to change the name of Columbus Day.

