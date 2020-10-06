South Natomas gym closing after 30-year run Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sapped of traffic by Covid-19, Spare Time Sports Clubs will close a 30-year-old fitness center in Sacramento's South Natomas area next month. An email Tuesday to members of Natomas Sports Club stated that losses incurred because of gym closures over the last seven months are too much to overcome for the fitness center, at 2450 Natomas Park Drive. Its last day will be Nov. 5. "Natomas is in a business park area, and it's more reliant on employees at nearby businesses," said Spare Time President… 👓 View full article

