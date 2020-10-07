House lawmakers condemn Big Tech’s ‘monopoly power’ and urge their breakups
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () House lawmakers said that Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google had exercised and abused their monopoly power as they called for the most sweeping changes to antitrust laws in half a century.
The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust subcommittee's findings on abuse of market power by four large tech companies took Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Alphabet's Google to task in a scathing take-down for what the committee saw as a gross abuse of power aimed at squelching competition. Conway G....