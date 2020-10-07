Global  
 

US stocks tumble as Trump scotches stimulus talks

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Losses were broad-based, but the session was particularly bad for large tech companies such as Apple and Amazon. Airlines were another bruised sector, as any new stimulus measure was expected to include money to keep employees at the carriers on payroll.
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes

Trump Pulls Plug On Stimulus Talks, Pelosi Fumes 00:44

 President Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted his decision to end all stimulus talks until after the general election in November. Talks had been going on between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi for nearly a week and a half since late September. According to Business Insider, House Speaker...

