Boris Johnson’s wind electricity target not so ambitious, say analysts Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged all UK homes will be powered by wind by 2030, though this has been dismissed as



Speaking at the Conservative party conference, he announced an investment of £160mln for factories building turbines, in a plan to create 2,000 jobs and support another 60,000 and make Britain the Saudi Arabia of wind".



"Your kettle, your washing machine, your cooker, your heating, your plug-in electric vehicle - the whole lot of them will get their juice cleanly and without guilt from the breezes that blow around these islands," Johnson said.



The goal is to install offshore wind capacity to reach 40 gigawatts over the next decade, up from the current 9.9GW, which consensus estimates say requires a £50bn investment.*Whistling in the wind*



Analyst Joachim Klement at Liberum noted that the UK is already on track to have 38.8GW of offshore wind capacity installed by 2030, simply due to the rapidly declining costs for offshore wind.



This means Johnson's 40GW target would only be a 3% increase.



With home electricity consumption having remained stable over the last five years thanks to increased energy efficiency, around 73% of current consumption of 110GWh per household per year can already be met by the UK's installed offshore wind capacity.



If the annual growth trend of capacity seen since 2015 continues, the target of powering every UK home with wind would be reached in 2024.



"With the growth of electric vehicles, this might take longer but a goal of 100% of domestic consumption covered by wind energy in 2030 seems not too ambitious to us," said Klement. 👓 View full article

