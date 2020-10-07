Eskimo Pie Ice Cream Renamed As Edy's Pie

Global  
 

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
Eskimo Pie ice cream bar has changed its name after more than three months since its parent Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream acknowledged that the name is derogatory. The popular ice cream will now be known as Edy's Pie as a tribute to one of the company's founders, Joseph Edy. Dreyer's, whose parent Froneri is partly owned by Swiss food major Nestlé, announced that the chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream
