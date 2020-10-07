Nearly three of every four Wisconsin voters support Evers' mask mandate: MU poll
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Wisconsinites continue their strong support of Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate — with Republicans split and Democrats overwhelmingly in favor — and a smaller majority of voters approve Evers’ handling of Covid-19, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll. The poll released Wednesday also found little change from a month ago in the presidential race with Democrat Joe Biden garnering support from 46% of Wisconsin voters and President Donald Trump with 41%, while 8% were undecided…
