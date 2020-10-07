Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nearly three of every four Wisconsin voters support Evers' mask mandate: MU poll

bizjournals Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Wisconsinites continue their strong support of Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate — with Republicans split and Democrats overwhelmingly in favor — and a smaller majority of voters approve Evers’ handling of Covid-19, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll. The poll released Wednesday also found little change from a month ago in the presidential race with Democrat Joe Biden garnering support from 46% of Wisconsin voters and President Donald Trump with 41%, while 8% were undecided…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters

Trump faces a 'Gray Revolt' among older voters 01:25

 Once a solidly Republican voting bloc, Reuters polling shows older Americans are increasingly throwing their support behind Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ahead of Election Day. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

“Gray Revolt” Among Older Voters Could Sink Trump [Video]

“Gray Revolt” Among Older Voters Could Sink Trump

Voters over 55 appear to be jumping ship on the president. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic [Video]

American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic

In times like these, Americans are struggling to maintain their overall health. According to new research, three in five say they have fallen off their previous health and wellness routine over the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Gov. Tony Evers, DHS issue order limiting indoor public gatherings to 25% capacity [Video]

Gov. Tony Evers, DHS issue order limiting indoor public gatherings to 25% capacity

Gov. Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services issued a new order limiting the capacity of bars, restaurants and stores in the state to 25 percent on Tuesday, as Wisconsin becomes a hot spot for..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this