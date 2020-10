Samsung teams up with Olympian for fragrance ad parody Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Gymnast Max Whitlock is the face of a new fragrance intended to capture the essence of freshly laundered clothes in a campaign created by Taylor Herring. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Olympic gymnast launches unique new fragrance to smell like fresh laundry



Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock has starred in a series of spoof ads tolaunch a unique new perfume capturing the essence of freshly launderedclothes. New scent has been specially created to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this