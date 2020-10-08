Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kamala Harris calls out Trump's debt-filled tax returns in debate. 'When we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody.'

Business Insider Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
"When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?' And it was like, no, $750," Harris said in reference to Trump's tax returns.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss President Trump's tax returns at VP debate

Sen. Harris and Vice President Pence discuss President Trump's tax returns at VP debate 00:43

 Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence discuss Donald Trump's tax returns and financial disclosures.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Preview Of The 1st Vice Presidential Debate [Video]

A Preview Of The 1st Vice Presidential Debate

Anticipation is growing for Wednesday night's vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, reports Esme Murphy (2:18).WCCO 4 News At 6 - October 7, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:18Published
Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules [Video]

Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules

[NFA] President Trump's lawyer said Trump will appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published
Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass [Video]

Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass

The Vice Presidential Debate will be held Wednesday night. Over the weekend President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID. Debate organizers want to keep the candidates safe, so they suggested that..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Kamala Harris calls out President Trump's debt-filled tax returns in debate. 'When we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody'

 "When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?' And it was like, no, $750," Harris said in reference to Trump's tax returns.
Business Insider

Kamala Harris calls out President Trump's debt-filled tax returns in debate. 'When we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody.'

 "When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?' And it was like, no, $750," Harris said in reference to Trump's tax returns.
Business Insider

Take That! Joe Biden Releases His 2019 Tax Returns After Trump Slams ‘NYT’ Report

 Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, released their 2019 tax returns on Tuesday, September 29, ahead of the presidential debate and just a few days...
OK! Magazine Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Tweets about this

1PublicOpinion

1PublicOpinion RT @PoliticusSarah: Kamala Harris calls out Trump for not denouncing white supremacy, so Pence responds by attacking the media. #VPDebate h… 35 seconds ago

CharliePug2

Charlie Pug RT @politicususa: Kamala Harris calls out Trump for not denouncing white supremacy, so Pence responds by attacking the media. #VPDebate htt… 2 minutes ago

JB_SaveUSPS

JB 🇺🇸 #VoteBlue #VoteEarly RT @votingwhileblk: Kamala Harris calls out Trump and Mike Pence, who are in the Supreme Court trying to strike down the Affordable Care Ac… 3 minutes ago

JSlays23

Jay_slays23 Kamala Harris: *calls Trump out* The moderator: *trying to hold it together* Mike Pence: *spewing absolute***out… https://t.co/NHB66YYm1o 3 minutes ago

AliceSlaughter2

Alice Slaughter RT @LifeNewsHQ: Planned Parenthood calls Kamala Harris a "champion" for killing babies in abortions. That's another great reason to vote f… 3 minutes ago

Lorrilala

Lorri RT @Tough_N_Tender: Joe Biden is a corrupt career politician. Kamala Harris calls herself a former prosecutor. I call her a former prostitu… 5 minutes ago