Kamala Harris calls out Trump's debt-filled tax returns in debate. 'When we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody.'
Thursday, 8 October 2020 (
46 minutes ago) "When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?' And it was like, no, $750," Harris said in reference to Trump's tax returns.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
A Preview Of The 1st Vice Presidential Debate
Anticipation is growing for Wednesday night's vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, reports Esme Murphy (2:18).WCCO 4 News At 6 - October 7, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 02:18 Published 3 hours ago
Prosecutor can obtain Trump's tax returns, court rules
[NFA] President Trump's lawyer said Trump will appeal to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court on Wednesday said Manhattan's district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking Donald Trump's..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05 Published 4 hours ago
Pence Will Debate Without Plexiglass
The Vice Presidential Debate will be held Wednesday night. Over the weekend President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID. Debate organizers want to keep the candidates safe, so they suggested that..
Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:37 Published 14 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Kamala Harris calls out President Trump's debt-filled tax returns in debate. 'When we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody'
"When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?' And it was like, no, $750," Harris said in reference to Trump's tax returns.
Business Insider
46 minutes ago
Kamala Harris calls out President Trump's debt-filled tax returns in debate. 'When we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody.'
"When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?' And it was like, no, $750," Harris said in reference to Trump's tax returns.
Business Insider
46 minutes ago
Take That! Joe Biden Releases His 2019 Tax Returns After Trump Slams ‘NYT’ Report
Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, released their 2019 tax returns on Tuesday, September 29, ahead of the presidential debate and just a few days...
OK! Magazine
1 week ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com
Tweets about this