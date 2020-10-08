Kamala Harris calls out Trump's debt-filled tax returns in debate. 'When we say in debt, it means you owe money to somebody.' Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

"When I first heard about it, I literally said, 'You mean $750,000?' And it was like, no, $750," Harris said in reference to Trump's tax returns. 👓 View full article

