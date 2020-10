TCS unveils another buyback worth Rs 16k cr, Tata Sons to gain most Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s second most-valued company, will spend Rs 16,000 crore to repurchase its stock “to return capital to shareholders”. Largest stakeholder Tata Sons will be the biggest beneficiary of this programme. 👓 View full article

