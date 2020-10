Citibank Fined $400 Mln By U.S. Banking Regulators For Risk Management Deficiencies Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

U.S. banking regulators have fined Citibank $400 million for failing to address "several longstanding deficiencies" across the company. 👓 View full article



