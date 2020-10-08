The Latest: India reports 78,000 new coronavirus infections Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )





The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 971 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,05,526.



India has witnessed a steady drop of confirmed coronavirus cases for three consecutive weeks now — from recording more than 86,000 daily cases in the last two weeks of September to an average of more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month. The numbers have also fallen sharply from earlier in September when daily cases averaged around 93,000 in India.



More than 1.1 million samples have been tested daily on an average so far in October, according to the Health Ministry.



HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:



COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Authorities in Sri Lanka have closed key government offices and further expanded a curfew to contain a surging coronavirus outbreak.



The foreign ministry closed the consular affairs office for the week and suspended all services to prevent the public from congregating. The ministry said Thursday it would only accept queries and documentation assistance related to deaths of Sri Lankans overseas, strictly by appointment.



