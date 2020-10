The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris will take on added significance after President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. CBS News political...

Kamala Harris reminding Mike Pence 'I'm speaking' is every woman in a meeting You know you're living in a deeply stupid era when every time a woman in power has to firmly ask a man to stop talking over her, it becomes a meme. Joe...

Mashable 3 hours ago Also reported by • Just Jared