Hyundai to recall Kona electric vehicles over faulty battery cells

Zee News Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The recall involves 25,564 Kona electric vehicles.
 Hyundai Motor Co will voluntarily recall its Kona electric vehicles over what may be faulty high-voltage battery cells, after at least 13 fire incidents were logged across multiple countries. Francis Maguire reports.

