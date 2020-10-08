Top manufacturing executives share insights, challenges
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Manufacturing remains a backbone of the Dayton region. The industry, like nearly every sector, ground to a halt as the Covid-19 pandemic swept through the country. While many local manufacturers survived and are picking up steam, others remain hobbled from the shutdown. That was one of the key takeaways from a virtual roundtable hosted this month by the Dayton Business Journal, which included a high-profile panel featuring eight of the region’s top manufacturing executives. In addition to…