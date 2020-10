Onion prices in Maharashtra's Lasalgaon market rising; check rates Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The onion price in the Lasalgaon market till Monday was Rs 3800 per quintal, but it has now gone up to Rs 4400 for the quantity. 👓 View full article

The vegetable prices continued to rise in India. Onion prices are rising high and common man is suffering from inflation. Keeping it in view, GoI banned export of all varieties of onions with immediate.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:40 Published on September 15, 2020

