A T. rex named Stan just became the most expensive dinosaur ever sold. The 40-foot-long skeleton went for $31.8 million.

Business Insider Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Christie's auction house in New York City sold the 40-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton for nearly quadruple the amount it expected to get.
Video Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate - Published
News video: Someone paid $32 million for a dinosaur skeleton

Someone paid $32 million for a dinosaur skeleton 01:28

 STAN, one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons ever found, was sold for $31.8 million, eclipsing its presale estimate of $6-8 million and setting a new world auction record for any dinosaur skeleton or fossil ever sold at auction.

