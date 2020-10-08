A T. rex named Stan just became the most expensive dinosaur ever sold. The 40-foot-long skeleton went for $31.8 million.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources T. Rex Skeleton Sale Shatters Christie's Auction House Record



A 67 million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton was sold at Christie's Auction house for a record-shattering $31.8 million. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello takes a look into the massive fossile sale and.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 03:15 Published 9 hours ago WEB EXTRA: "Stan" The T-Rex Skeleton Sells For Almost 28 Million



“Stan” the 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex set a record on Tuesday (10/6). The skeleton sold at auction for a record price of more than $27 million. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:52 Published 1 day ago 'Stan' the T.Rex Sells for $27.5 Million



Standing 40 feet long and 13 feet high, Stan the T. Rex sold for a larger than life price! Buzz60’s Chandra Lanier has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:45 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources T. Rex Skeleton Brings $31.8 Million at Christie’s Auction A 40-foot-long dinosaur fossil named Stan was the headliner at an auction of Impressionist and Modern art worth more than $300 million.

NYTimes.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this