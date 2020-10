Stratton leaves Chancellor after six months to lead No. 10’s televised press briefings Thursday, 8 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Former journalist Allegra Stratton has been appointed as Downing Street’s political press secretary and will leave her current role with the Chancellor to lead No.10's daily televised briefings, according to unconfirmed media reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources What has changed over 100 coronavirus press briefings?



The faces behind the lecterns may be the same, but a lot has changed since theGovernment’s first coronavirus press conference six months ago and Wednesday’s100th session. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this Peter Gilheany RT @ProseFactory: Breaking: Stratton leaves Chancellor after six months to lead No. 10’s televised press briefings, with industry reaction… 48 seconds ago Ian Griggs Breaking: Stratton leaves Chancellor after six months to lead No. 10’s televised press briefings, with industry rea… https://t.co/0dL0MmKTQm 39 minutes ago