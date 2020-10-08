Global  
 

American Poet Louise Glück Wins Nobel Prize In Literature

RTTNews Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
The Nobel Prize in Literature had been awarded to renowned American poet Louise Glück. Announcing the award Thursday, Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Glück is honored "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
