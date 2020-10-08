American Poet Louise Glück Wins Nobel Prize In Literature
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () The Nobel Prize in Literature had been awarded to renowned American poet Louise Glück. Announcing the award Thursday, Mats Malm, Permanent Secretary of the Swedish Academy, said Glück is honored "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal."
The American poet Louise Gluck is this year's recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature. She has earlier been awarded the Pulitzer Prize (1993) and the National Book Award (2014). She was picked for "her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence...
Stockholm: American poet Louise Gluck won the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature for "her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual... WorldNews Also reported by •Upworthy •Denver Post •News24 •Hindu •FT.com •CBS News
