Castillo Copper finalises drilling logistics ahead of upcoming Mt Oxide campaign

Thursday, 8 October 2020

Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) has finalised drilling logistics for a campaign at Mt Oxide Project in the Mt Isa copper-belt in northwest Queensland, which is set to begin in mid-October. The drilling program, which will be carried out by Depco Drilling, will focus on the high-grade Big One deposit followed by the Ayra prospect. Members of the geology and logistic teams recently visited the Arya prospect to determine the ideal access route and fully optimise the test drill targets. Under the current plan, while the drilling team is working on the Big One deposit, which is estimated to take 3-4 weeks, the logistics team will complete the access road to Arya so it can accommodate heavy equipment. Concurrently, the geology team will conduct more thorough site inspections and then peg the drill sites ahead. Looking 30 degrees north at the Arya prospect. Contractor agreement Managing director Simon Paull said: “We are delighted our drilling contractor has agreed to be partly compensated in script as that reflects a high degree of confidence in the Mt Oxide Project. “Work is slated to commence at the high-grade Big One deposit, then move on to the Arya prospect where there are three principle interpreted targets including a sizeable potential massive sulphide conductor that is 130 metres thick.” Arya prospect drilling The drilling campaign for Arya will comprise 3,432 metres over 14 drill holes within an area of 1,500 metres by 1,000 metres that will target near-surface and deeper geophysical anomalies. In terms of specifics, three deep vertical drill holes, spaced around 210 metres apart, are slated for the interpreted potential massive sulphide bedrock conductor EG01. The remaining 11 holes will target EG02, EG10 and several highly anomalous peaks at shallower depths. As there is a probable link between supergene copper mineralisation at surface and massive sulphides at depth, the primary objective of Castillo’s upcoming campaign at the Arya prospect is to secure demonstrable proof. 👓 View full article

