Imagine MKE continues to support local artists with new 'Road to Democracy' project
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () Imagine MKE, the city's local arts coalition, continues its efforts to support community artists during the Covid-19 pandemic with a new "Road to Democracy" project that employs four artists to create projects responding to the questions of "What does democracy mean to you?" and "How is our city contributing to the road of democracy this election season?"
A census campaign is using billboards as visual empowerment to encourage residents to fill out the census. The new billboards in East Los Angeles, CA are sharing a message of inclusivity through visual empowerment with unique artwork. "Communities of color are the most undercounted in the census. So...
Ford today answers the call of Ranger customers asking for an even more off-road-capable and agile Built Ford Tough midsize truck, revealing the new available Tremor Off-Road Package designed to help..
Construction of roads with new 'Rigid Concrete Pavement' technique is underway in Srinagar. Earlier, magnum was used for road construction but a series of damages occurred frequently. Therefore, this..