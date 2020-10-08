Global  
 

Imagine MKE continues to support local artists with new 'Road to Democracy' project

bizjournals Thursday, 8 October 2020
Imagine MKE, the city's local arts coalition, continues its efforts to support community artists during the Covid-19 pandemic with a new "Road to Democracy" project that employs four artists to create projects responding to the questions of "What does democracy mean to you?" and "How is our city contributing to the road of democracy this election season?"
