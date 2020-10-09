Design Right 4 U: Finalist

Friday, 9 October 2020 () Design Right 4 U is a finalist for the Entrepreneurial Opportunity Contest in partnership with BBVA. Learn more about the contest. Company description Our goals and objectives are to help business owners understand how they can use the tools that Google offers to help them succeed online and “harness the power of the internet.” We want to explain that digital marketing is like a jigsaw puzzle of using multiple digital marketing strategies and not just about having a website. Number of…