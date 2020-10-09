Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Design Right 4 U: Finalist

bizjournals Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Design Right 4 U is a finalist for the Entrepreneurial Opportunity Contest in partnership with BBVA. Learn more about the contest. Company description Our goals and objectives are to help business owners understand how they can use the tools that Google offers to help them succeed online and “harness the power of the internet.” We want to explain that digital marketing is like a jigsaw puzzle of using multiple digital marketing strategies and not just about having a website. Number of…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

janralvin

rlvn @apextheripper @CoolerMaster No I’m not. I know 1 winner will get the chair as a reward. Other than that there are… https://t.co/AuCHp01VXJ 3 days ago

JoelKroos

Joel Krooswyk A workplace design finalist award for GitLab? Yes, for the right way to do all-remote! https://t.co/MYyLP7N3du 1 week ago