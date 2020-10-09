Ratan Tata shares pic from his school yearbook

Friday, 9 October 2020 () Top industrialist and Tata Group chairman emeritus Ratan Tata shared a page from his school yearbook on social media platform Instagram. "Throwing far back to my school days this Thursday, thinking about my friends Lou and Rudy. A snippet from my yearbook, Riverdale Country School, 1955," the 82-year-old businessman wrote.
Research shows that a college education is the best way to career success and a secure financial future. A HOPE education prepares scholars for the opportunity of college and helps them stay the course to and through the college journey. For seven years in a row, HOPE Christian High School scholars...
The average teacher is spending an additional eight-hour workday each week just preparing to teach, according to new research.The survey of 1,000 elementary school teachers revealed, if that continues..