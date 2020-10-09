US Records Highest Daily Number Of Covid Cases In Nearly 2 Months
Friday, 9 October 2020 () The United States recorded the highest daily number of coronavirus cases in nearly two months. With 56,518 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the national total increased to 7607249 Friday, as per to Johns Hopkins University's latest data. The last time a daily figure higher than this was reported on August 14. 950 casualties in the same period took the total number of Coronavirus deaths
Right now Minnesota sits in a bubble, surrounded by neighboring states, like Wisconsin and the Dakotas, with some of the highest number of COVID cases in the country. The health department says their problems could become ours, Marielle Mohs reports (1:53). WCCO 4 News at 6 – October 9, 2020
The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,039 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 173,665. It is the largest spike in single day cases reported since the start..