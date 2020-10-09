Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Records Highest Daily Number Of Covid Cases In Nearly 2 Months

RTTNews Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
The United States recorded the highest daily number of coronavirus cases in nearly two months. With 56,518 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the national total increased to 7607249 Friday, as per to Johns Hopkins University's latest data. The last time a daily figure higher than this was reported on August 14. 950 casualties in the same period took the total number of Coronavirus deaths
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: 9 COVID Cases Traced Back To Bemidji Political Rally

9 COVID Cases Traced Back To Bemidji Political Rally 01:53

 Right now Minnesota sits in a bubble, surrounded by neighboring states, like Wisconsin and the Dakotas, with some of the highest number of COVID cases in the country. The health department says their problems could become ours, Marielle Mohs reports (1:53). WCCO 4 News at 6 – October 9, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin sets new daily record for virus cases [Video]

Wisconsin sets new daily record for virus cases

Wisconsin has hit a new daily high for positive coronavirus cases for the second time this week, a surge that the state’s chief health officer is calling a crisis.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:39Published
Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,322 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths [Video]

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 1,322 new COVID-19 cases and 12 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases since August today with 1,322 new cases and 12 new deaths, including one new death in Jackson County.

Credit: WXXVDT2Published
Ohio reports 2,039 new COVID-19 cases, single largest spike in cases since pandemic began [Video]

Ohio reports 2,039 new COVID-19 cases, single largest spike in cases since pandemic began

The Ohio Department of Health reported 2,039 new COVID-19 cases in the state today, bringing the total number of cases to 173,665. It is the largest spike in single day cases reported since the start..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:43Published

Related news from verified sources

New daily record for positive Covid cases in Northern Ireland

 The highest daily number of new positive coronavirus cases has been recorded in Northern Ireland.
Belfast Telegraph

Canada: COVID-19 Update: Three Of Ontario's COVID-19 Hotspots Reverting To "Modified" Stage 2 - CCPartners

 On the heels of the highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Friday, October 9, 2020 – 939 new cases – the Province has announced the...
Mondaq

Ontario braces for 900+ new cases of COVID-19, prompting emergency provincial cabinet meeting

 Ontario will report its highest-ever daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while Premier Doug Ford's cabinet will hold an emergency meeting to consider...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this