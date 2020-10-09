SignatureFD wealth management firm names Heather Robertson Fortner as CEO
Friday, 9 October 2020 () SignatureFD, an Atlanta-based Registered Investment Advisor, has named Heather Robertson Fortner as its chief executive officer. Fortner is the first woman to lead the wealth management and advisory firm. She started as a client care associate at SignatureFD and has served as director of operations, compliance officer and, most recently, president and chief operating officer in her more than 17 years with the firm. Founded in 1997, SignatureFD is one of the largest money managers in the city,…