Gap Inc. makes Old Navy CEO position permanent for Nancy Green

bizjournals Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Nancy Green has been named permanent president and CEO of Old Navy after serving as interim head of Gap Inc.’s largest brand since March. Green, who was previously president and chief creative officer of Old Navy, will report to Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc., and will serve on the company’s senior leadership team. “Nancy is a visionary leader who brings deep customer empathy to her role every day. She has led the brand through one of the most challenging periods in its 26-year history,…
