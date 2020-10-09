Gap Inc. makes Old Navy CEO position permanent for Nancy Green

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Navy couple makes dream home out of old school bus



A local Navy couple transitioned from a small Little Italy apartment into their dream home made from an old school bus. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:05 Published 2 weeks ago Old Navy Will Pay Employees To Serve As Poll Workers On Election Day



Old Navy will pay employees to work the polls this Election Day. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:19 Published on September 2, 2020 Pops and Flops: American Airlines, GAP, and Zoom Stock



Shares for American Airlines are up after details of the airline's sanitation plan, involving a new surface cleaner that reportedly kills coronavirus, was released. GAP shares are popping on news that.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 07:09 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this