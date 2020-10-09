Global  
 

Prince George's to remain in phase 2 as Covid cases spike

bizjournals Friday, 9 October 2020
Prince George’s County will hold off on moving to phase three of its reopening plan a little longer as Covid-19 cases have spiked again in the region’s hardest-hit municipality during the pandemic. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said Thursday the county’s positivity rate increased to 4.2% last week after previously registering a low of 3.5% the week prior. County officials had suggested in late-September a move to phase three could be coming soon if the metrics showed progress. “This…
