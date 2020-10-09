Sacramento could see all new buildings go all-electric Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg wants to see all low-rise buildings permitted in the city after 2023 be electric only. A recommendation from the Mayors’ Commission on Climate Change would apply to all new buildings of three stories or less, and it would also require them to have at least one electric vehicle charger. “As a city, we have to act with urgency to address the climate catastrophe that is becoming more obvious with each California fire season,” said Steinberg, on the city’s… 👓 View full article

