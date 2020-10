Warren Buffett bought Microsoft stock after meeting Bill Gates and made a $37 billion acquisition thanks to a chance encounter. Here are his 10 best quotes from an interview in a new book. Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

"I regard Berkshire Hathaway sort of like a painter regards a painting, the difference being the canvas is unlimited." 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Contextual Targeting Will Rise As Cookies Fade: Kargo’s Harry Kargman



Online audience tracking is undergoing a major upheaval as consumers demand more control over their personal privacy, challenging the adtech industry to develop better ways to help marketers reach.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 03:43 Published on August 31, 2020

Tweets about this