You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nancy Pelosi: Boris Johnson may approve Covid-19 vaccine too soon



US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi says Boris Johnson may approve a Covid-19vaccine that does not meet US standards. Mrs Pelosi made her comments at apress conference where she unveiled legislation.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 15 hours ago Pelosi pitches bill on presidential succession commission following Trump's COVID diagnosis



The legislation calls for a 16-member bipartisan commission made up of doctors and former administration officials. Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) Duration: 01:03 Published 16 hours ago Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills



[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:30 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this